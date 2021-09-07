Matterport’s Pro2 3D Camera is Now Available on Amazon in Europe

Matterport Pro2 cameras used for creating digital twins of any building or space are now available for fast, easy purchase and delivery with Amazon’s 1-Click ordering and Amazon Prime in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the expanded availability of its industry-leading Matterport Pro2 3D Camera on six Amazon marketplaces. In addition to the US and Canada , the Pro2 is now available in the United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , and France . By expanding across Europe, Matterport provides greater access for its customers to purchase the company’s industry-leading 3D capture technology so that they can realize the benefits of the Matterport spatial data platform and the power of digital twins.



“Making the Pro2 camera available on Amazon in more countries puts Matterport front and center where millions of shopping journeys begin for consumers and professionals,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer at Matterport. “Amazon’s ubiquitous 1-Click ordering and Amazon Prime bring industry leading convenience and customer service to Pro2 shoppers, paving the way for new customers to get started with Matterport easier than ever before,” he added.

By leveraging Amazon’s reach and fulfillment capabilities, Matterport will be able to offer fast shipping and easy returns for Matterport Pro 2 camera, accessory bundles, and more. Additionally, customers can continue to purchase the Pro2 camera directly on the company’s website at https://buy.matterport.com/ , through Matterport’s specialized online retail partners, and from our 36 value-added resellers around the world.

The Matterport Pro2 camera lets anyone create an immersive digital twin of any space, of any size and complexity in the built world - from homes to high-rises to hotels and historic landmarks around the world. The only camera of its kind, the Pro2 captures both 3D data points and 4K HDR image quality to deliver exceptional dimensional accuracy in a stunning, life-like immersive digital experience. Matterport digital twins deliver immediate results for customers - homes sell faster and for higher prices, online engagement with property listings increase more than threefold, hotels and vacation rentals book faster and more often, and property managers can manage building operations and construction projects with a more scalable and cost-effective remote-first approach.