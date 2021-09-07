checkAd

REPEAT - New TAAT Facilities Now Operational, Tobacco Wholesalers in Germany, Poland, France, and Switzerland Acclaim Reconstituted Beyond Tobacco Formulation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:16  |  36   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT), (OTCQX: TOBAF), (FRANKFURT: 2TP), (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has started to operate out of its new facilities in the Las Vegas, Nevada area, providing significant additional operational space and production resources in combination with its original facility on West Post Road. In a press release dated July 16, 2021, the Company announced that its preparation tasks for the new facilities were still on schedule for a launch in the following month, in line with the Company’s business objectives for domestic and international activities already underway. Since then, TAAT has announced new purchase orders for distribution in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia amounting to more than CAD $1,600,000 in total value (in press releases dated August 20, 2021 and August 27, 2021), in addition to distribution of TAAT in seven new U.S. states in just a two-month period (in an August 17, 2021 press release). Still in just its third full calendar quarter of retail availability, global demand for TAAT has grown steadily over the course of 2021 as the Company has diligently coordinated strategic launches in a wide range of markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d020d1ba-84ea-45c3 ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e910156-c14e-45dc ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Additionally, samples of TAAT with an advanced formulation of Beyond Tobacco using reconstituted material were recently sent to tobacco wholesalers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, France, and Switzerland. The general consensus among the tobacco wholesalers who received these samples was overwhelmingly positive with regard to the similarity of the product’s user experience compared to that of a tobacco cigarette. Based on anecdotal feedback from smokers aged 21+ and TAAT retailers, as well as survey responses from consumer research conducted earlier this year (detailed in the Company’s April 14, 2021 press release), the Company identified several opportunities to enhance the user experience of TAAT by using reconstituted material in Beyond Tobacco. The advanced formulation was developed with the objective of making improvements to include the following:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - New TAAT Facilities Now Operational, Tobacco Wholesalers in Germany, Poland, France, and Switzerland Acclaim Reconstituted Beyond Tobacco Formulation LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT), (OTCQX: TOBAF), (FRANKFURT: 2TP), (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has started to operate out of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100 largest companies on the Oslo Stock ...
WENDEL: Release of the 2021 half-year consolidated financial statements
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
DIAC S.A.: Half-year Financial Report 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...