Paya to Power New Paradigm Payments Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:20  |  57   |   |   

Leading Integrated Payments and Leading Building Software company announce partnership to enhance user experience, efficiency, and security for clients in the building industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading provider of integrated payments and commerce solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Paradigm, a software company focused on helping organizations throughout the building industry supply chain increase efficiencies and profitability. Through the partnership, Paradigm will launch Paradigm Payments, which will offer contractors, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to collect and process payments real-time, leading to greater back-office efficiencies and the opportunity to increase on-site sales.

“Through our partnership with Paradigm, we’re able to provide our innovative integrated payments solution to more companies in the building industry, as well as in-home service tech professionals,” said Brock Robertson, Paya’s Head of Partner Relationships. “Our integrated payments platform offers increased efficiency and ease-of-use, allowing companies in this space to more easily collect and process revenue and, ultimately, support their bottom-line growth.”

“As a result of our partnership with Paya, and the launch of Paradigm Payments, our clients will have the ability to offer a streamlined payment process in a cost-effective way,” said Matt Davis, Paradigm Product Director. “We’re excited to launch this service with a partner who is not only a leader in integrated payments, but also shares our vision of simplifying how money moves in this industry.”

About Paya
Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

About Paradigm
Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world. The company serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.

Investor Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
matt.humphries@paya.com





