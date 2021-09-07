checkAd

Cub Energy Announces Letter Agreement for Sale of 35% Interest in KUBGAS

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB), a Ukraine-focused energy company, announced today it has entered into a letter agreement dated September 3, 2021 with its partner to sell its 35% …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB), a Ukraine-focused energy company, announced today it has entered into a letter agreement dated September 3, 2021 with its partner to sell its 35% interest in KUBGAS Holdings Limited. ("KUBGAS"). The sale is for a deemed consideration of approximately US $10.6 million. The consideration comprises a cash payment of US $2.6 million and the settlement of approximately US $8.0 million in debt that the Company owes KUBGAS, subject to adjustments on the completion date. The sale terms were negotiated at arm's length with the partner and closing of the transaction is subject to the parties entering into a definitive agreement and the Company obtaining TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Patrick McGrath, CEO of Cub said: "Cub Energy's founder and former CEO, Mikhail Afendikov, built KUBGAS into one of the largest natural gas producers in Ukraine during the 2000s. The Company is proud of its success, but it has decided to divest its remaining interest in this asset. The sale will add cash and substantially deleverage Cub's balance sheet by reducing 80% of the Company's debt as of the last quarterly financial results. The divesture allows Cub to focus on its 100% owned western Ukraine gas assets and its associated power generation business. The company continues to review new opportunities."

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX-V: KUB) is a power and upstream oil and gas company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of assets within a high commodity price environment.

For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath
Chief Executive Officer
(832) 499-6009
patrick.mcgrath@cubenergyinc.com

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Cub believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable; however there can be no assurance those expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

