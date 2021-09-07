Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.09.2021, 15:29 | 10 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 15:29 | 7 September 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”) NAV announcement



As at close of business on 3 September 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:



NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 102.49 pence.



END For further information, please contact: JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011 LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31



