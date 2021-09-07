NV Gold Identifies Near-Surface Oxide Gold at Slumber High-Grade Targets Remain Untested at Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) (Frankfurt:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") has completed detailed mapping and Leapfrog modeling at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) (Frankfurt:8NV) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") has completed detailed mapping and Leapfrog modeling at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Permitting a 3 rd drilling campaign and negotiations to secure adequate drilling equipment are underway. Drilling is expected to commence in October 2021.

Two drilling campaigns were completed in 2019/20 comprising 16 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, totaling 2,474 m (8,119 ft.).

Drilling has outlined a new 600-meter-wide, near-surface mineralized oxide gold zone with notable drill intercepts, including a very encouraging 18.3 m @ 0.52 g/t Au beginning at 48.7 m in Hole SL-11, hosted in an oxidized and silicified rhyolite correlating with a resistive blanket as seen in controlled sourced audio frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT) data (see Figure 3 & 4). Another hole, SL-14, intersected 134.2m @ 0.14 g/t Au starting from the collar and was terminated in gold mineralization.

This newly discovered zone is separate from that discovered during the 2019 drill program and will be prioritized for follow up in a Phase 3 drilling campaign in Q4 2021.

The source of the mineralized CSAMT resistive blanket is believed to come from higher grade feeder structures at depth (see Figures 1, 2 & 6).

Mapping and Leapfrog Modeling Conclusions

Mapping has identified extensive alteration favorable for gold mineralization in Upper Volcanic Package (UVP) rocks (Trf & Trt in Figure 1) further north of the gold zone defined by previous drilling. These findings are encouraging, suggesting the system is continuous and may be covered by unaltered flow-banded rhyolite domes (Tr in Figure 1) and Quaternary (Qoa) material.

Rhyolite breccias (tuff breccias and phreatomagmatic breccias of Trf) that were not identified in previous drilling were discovered during detailed mapping of the northern portion of the property. This mapping and specific rock textures and breccia descriptions were used as vectors to the feeder for the system. The feeder target is interpreted, based on the location of a large resistor and open gold mineralization, to be located in the northwest portion of the southern NVX claim block (see Figure 1, 4, 5 & 6).