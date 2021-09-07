AXIS Insurance Appoints Abiy Dadi to U.S. Excess Casualty Team as Vice President

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Abiy Dadi as Vice President of the U.S. Excess Casualty team, effective immediately. Mr. Dadi will be responsible for cultivating and strengthening relationships with wholesale distribution partners, enhancing new and existing business opportunities, and executing underwriting strategy. He will be based in Alpharetta and will report to Britt Smith, Senior Vice President, U.S. Excess Casualty.

“We are delighted to welcome Abiy to AXIS. He brings a wealth of experience in a wide variety of casualty risks and complex insurance program design,” said Britt Smith. “His vast knowledge of excess and surplus lines, carrier appetites and business strategies, as well as his outstanding professionalism and level of customer service, will enable us to continue to grow the business.”