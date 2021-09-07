checkAd

AXIS Insurance Appoints Abiy Dadi to U.S. Excess Casualty Team as Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 15:30  |  19   |   |   

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Abiy Dadi as Vice President of the U.S. Excess Casualty team, effective immediately. Mr. Dadi will be responsible for cultivating and strengthening relationships with wholesale distribution partners, enhancing new and existing business opportunities, and executing underwriting strategy. He will be based in Alpharetta and will report to Britt Smith, Senior Vice President, U.S. Excess Casualty.

“We are delighted to welcome Abiy to AXIS. He brings a wealth of experience in a wide variety of casualty risks and complex insurance program design,” said Britt Smith. “His vast knowledge of excess and surplus lines, carrier appetites and business strategies, as well as his outstanding professionalism and level of customer service, will enable us to continue to grow the business.”

Mr. Dadi joins AXIS from CRC Group where he was most recently an Associate Broker/Assistant Vice President. He was responsible for primary casualty and excess liability production and risk placement, overseeing team operations, and training new team members. He began his insurance career at CRC Group in 2012 as an Assistant Broker.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIS Insurance Appoints Abiy Dadi to U.S. Excess Casualty Team as Vice President AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Abiy Dadi as Vice President of the U.S. Excess Casualty team, effective immediately. Mr. Dadi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Eurofins Scientific SE: Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital at 31  August 2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21AXIS Insurance Promotes Usman Malik to Chief Pricing Actuary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Alexander Riveros Joins AXIS Re as Senior Underwriter for Credit & Surety to Focus on Latin American Market
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21AXIS Insurance Expands E&S Property Team With Senior Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten