Asante Gold Announces Early Works EPCM Contract to Fast Track Bibiani to Production

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces that following a period of detailed review, Harlequin International (Ghana) has been mobilized to initiate the refurbishment of our 3Mtpa Bibiani Mine Processing Plant.

Harlequin is a locally owned company based in Takoradi, Ghana. Since 1998 Harlequin has become a byword for quality in heavy industry within Ghana and internationally. Harlequin practices recognized standards for construction, fabrication, and maintenance and was recently recognized as the Best Specialist Engineering Services Firm 2020, West Africa. It also received the Distinction Award for Component Manufacturing and Fabrication 2020 at the African Business Excellence Awards.

Harlequin has created employment in its local communities by providing opportunities for graduates through internship/national service placements. Over 90% of its staff are Ghanaian. As part of the Asante strategy, Harlequin will continue to focus on building local competence. To this end, the project is expected to employ up to 300 people, including sub-contractors, over its 9-month duration. Asante anticipates that the Process Plant Refurbishment Project will be complete in June 2022.

Douglas MacQuarrie, President & CEO states, “I am impressed by the quality of people, resources and record of success in the mining business that Harlequin brings to this project. Asante looks forward to working with Harlequin and all of our project partners, towards a safe and successful project execution. Works have already commenced on site. Design and planning initiatives for other aspects of the Bibiani Mine Development Project continue to advance in accordance with our previous communications.”

In addition, the Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Walter Agbey to our operations management team as Metallurgical Manager. A resident of Ghana, Mr. Agbey holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Project Management), from Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA), and a BSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Mr. Agbey has 26 years working experience with mining companies in Ghana. He has worked to develop and commission three gold processing plants, including our Bibiani plant. He is a former Metallurgical- Processing Manager for the Chirano, Nzema, and Asanko-Goldfields Nkran gold mines. He has previously been the Project Manager responsible for several plant upgrades. While working at Asanko, Mr. Agbey led his team to achieve ICMC certification. During this period, Asanko was awarded the Innovation Mine of The Year award for two consecutive years.

