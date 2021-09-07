Sanoma’s financial reporting in 2022

In 2022, Sanoma Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Sanoma observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

Sanoma’s Financial Statements and Directors’ Report for 2021 will be published during week 9, which starts on 28 February 2022.

Sanoma Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 is planned to be held on Thursday, 7 April 2022 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Friday, 14 January 2022 at the latest.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.