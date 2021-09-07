checkAd

ALT 5 Sigma Forms Agreement with Leading Wealth Manager in Latin America Expansion

Partnership with Fisherman Wealth Management Will Create Platform for Digital Assets Trading and Payment Services in EL Salvador

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, today announced the signing of an agreement to form a joint venture with Fisherman Wealth Management, a leading wealth manager in Latin America, to create a new platform that will enable it to deliver digital assets to customers in El Salvador and neighboring countries.

Through the venture, Salvadorans will be able to access a full range of digital assets and buy or sell Bitcoin, Ethereum,Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and other coins. In addition, Alt 5 Sigma's platform, will provide a turnkey solution to institutions and businesses including liquidity, banking, and payments via Alt 5 Pay, a complete cryptocurrency payment system.

"We are excited to expand our product offering to Latin America and provide access to complete digital asset solutions to Salvadorans," said Richard Groome, Alt 5 Sigma's Executive Chairman.

"We're seeing a significant increase in adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America and are pleased to help businesses and individuals use these assets to enhance their everyday lives. We are committed to making cryptocurrencies available to more people and helping the industry grow through innovative technologies and by delivering secure, transparent, and efficient stores of value."

In June, El Salvador announced it would adopt new legislation making the country the first in the world to declare a cryptocurrency a legal tender. Today, approximately 70% of Salvadorans do not have access to traditional financial services. New platforms that provide access to digital currencies are increasingly serving to stimulate economic growth. In 2020, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile all ranked amongst the top countries adopting cryptocurrencies based on consumer ownership of these assets.

Fisherman Wealth Management will market Alt 5 Sigma's trading platform and payment services to retail, commercial, institutional and government customers in El Salvador and neighboring countries. "We are excited to be teaming up with Alt 5 Sigma, whose proprietary technology and best-in-class security have made it a top platform for digital assets," said Alfredo Escalon, Founder and CEO of Fisherman Wealth Management. "Being able to deliver cryptocurrencies to our clients in El Salvador is a significant milestone for our firm."

ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter, www/alt5sigma.com.

About Fisherman Wealth Management

Founded in 2008, Fisherman Wealth Management is a wealth management firm focused on bringing wellness to individuals and their families through disruptive and innovative financial solutions. The firm seeks to change El Salvador's economy by educating one family at a time and believes that with the right principles and values people can change the way they deal with money and improve their quality of life. The firm has developed a practical and method to help its clients: "The Fisherman 7 Steps to Financial Freedom." Through this method, the firm has assisted more than 100,000 clients and developed a broad range of personal financial planning, business financial wellness and financial coaching programs.

