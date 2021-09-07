DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Product Launch asknet Solutions AG migrates eCommerce Solutions infrastructure to AWS, providing higher scalability and extended cloud functionalities 07.09.2021 / 15:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

September 7, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and edTech specialist, is moving its eCommerce Solutions shop infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The decision to change the infrastructural setup was taken in the year 2020 as part of a strategic realignment of the eCS Business Unit. The project is already in full swing. As of August 2021, 23 portals and customer stores managed by the company have already been successfully migrated to the AWS infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) environment.

To ensure a smooth and seamless migration to the new infrastructure, the established "lift & shift" procedure is applied. This allows for continued operation of existing shops during migration without any interruption, while the benefits of the new cloud store can be fully exploited from day one.

As part of its merchant-of-record services portfolio, asknet is active in more than 190 countries worldwide, making AWS an ideal infrastructure for the company's e-commerce business operations. The AWS setup allows for high stability and elasticity even at high transaction volumes, such as those during discount promotions. In addition, the AWS Cloud ensures the highest level of security for trusted data and complies with legal requirements worldwide.

For asknet, upgrading its data infrastructure enables new, efficient, and flexible ways of setting up and managing shops. This also includes a larger number of API integrations for analyzing and processing all kinds of data related to each transaction.

Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG: "The modernization of our IT infrastructure is an important cornerstone in the repositioning of our eCS business unit, one of the three core objectives of our new corporate Three-Pillar Strategy. The migration will increase our competitiveness and will support our teams in both customer retention and acquisition. It also unlocks new possibilities in the field of new business. Based on the AWS cloud infrastructure, we will develop innovative products and services to increase our 'new pipeline' business. Here, our focus will be primarily on the education market, which is currently facing a major digital transformation challenge."