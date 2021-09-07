checkAd

asknet Solutions AG migrates eCommerce Solutions infrastructure to AWS, providing higher scalability and extended cloud functionalities

asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Product Launch
asknet Solutions AG migrates eCommerce Solutions infrastructure to AWS, providing higher scalability and extended cloud functionalities

07.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

asknet Solutions AG migrates eCommerce Solutions infrastructure to AWS, providing higher scalability and extended cloud functionalities

September 7, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and edTech specialist, is moving its eCommerce Solutions shop infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The decision to change the infrastructural setup was taken in the year 2020 as part of a strategic realignment of the eCS Business Unit. The project is already in full swing. As of August 2021, 23 portals and customer stores managed by the company have already been successfully migrated to the AWS infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) environment.

To ensure a smooth and seamless migration to the new infrastructure, the established "lift & shift" procedure is applied. This allows for continued operation of existing shops during migration without any interruption, while the benefits of the new cloud store can be fully exploited from day one.

As part of its merchant-of-record services portfolio, asknet is active in more than 190 countries worldwide, making AWS an ideal infrastructure for the company's e-commerce business operations. The AWS setup allows for high stability and elasticity even at high transaction volumes, such as those during discount promotions. In addition, the AWS Cloud ensures the highest level of security for trusted data and complies with legal requirements worldwide.

For asknet, upgrading its data infrastructure enables new, efficient, and flexible ways of setting up and managing shops. This also includes a larger number of API integrations for analyzing and processing all kinds of data related to each transaction.

Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG: "The modernization of our IT infrastructure is an important cornerstone in the repositioning of our eCS business unit, one of the three core objectives of our new corporate Three-Pillar Strategy. The migration will increase our competitiveness and will support our teams in both customer retention and acquisition. It also unlocks new possibilities in the field of new business. Based on the AWS cloud infrastructure, we will develop innovative products and services to increase our 'new pipeline' business. Here, our focus will be primarily on the education market, which is currently facing a major digital transformation challenge."

DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG: Höhere Skalierbarkeit und erweiterte Cloud-Funktionalitäten - asknet migriert Infrastruktur für eCommerce-Lösungen zu AWS
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and adjustment of the annual forecast
