WRAP to Participate in Colliers Securities Institutional and H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conferences (Virtual)

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP) , a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that it will be participating in the virtual Colliers Securities Institutional Conference on September 9 th , and the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 13 th - 15 th, , 2021.

Mr. Smith will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 13 at 7:00 A.M. (ET). To register for the webcast, click here. The webcast will be available on WRAP’s investor website for 90 days.

For more information on the H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference, click here.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



