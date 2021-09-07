checkAd

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce commencement of a diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") located 22 kilometers east of Kinross's Round Mountain Gold Mine in Nye County, Nevada, USA.

Corcoran includes the Silver Reef near-surface epithermal silver-gold deposit which is a NE-trending mineralized zone 300 meters wide and 1 kilometer long at Silver Reef Hill near the centre of the Project. The Silver Reef deposit is open laterally and at depth and NSC plans to test the mineralization within the area of previous drilling as well as peripheral to the deposit, including a 12 square kilometer zone of prospective rock alteration containing anomalous precious metals.

Initially, eight HQ-sized diamond core verification drill holes are intended to confirm strongly mineralized drill intersections reported by other companies at Silver Reef and will form the first stage of the program (see Figure 1). Historical reported drill intersections to be tested include:

  • CC02 (1.5m @ 3,531g/t Ag) as well as (1.5m @ 4,114g/t Ag and 0.27g/t Au)
  • CC30 (42.7m @ 390g/t Ag and 0.34g/t Au) as well as (4.6m @ 521g/t Ag and 0.45g/t Au)
  • CC38 (6.1m @ 1,874g/t Ag and 2.57g/t Au)
  • CCD04 (7.6m @ 1,150g/t Ag and 1.99g/t Au)
  • CCD09 (1.5m @ 4,103g/t Ag and 4.08g/t Au)
  • CCD15 (23.1m @ 39g/t Ag and 2.15g/t Au) as well as (1.8m of 1,186g/t Ag and 0.89g/t Au)
  • CCD21 (14.9m @ 268g/t Ag and 0.38g/t Au)
Figure 1: Planned Phase One Drill Holes

An immediate follow-on program of approximately 20 HQ holes (total 2,000-3,000 meters) will test for extensions to the Silver Reef mineralization and will also provide considerable in-fill data. This drilling is expected to extend the area of known mineralization and will form both the basis for an updated NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate as well as material for metallurgy and mineralogy studies. Additional drill holes may also be undertaken for groundwater, geotechnical and processing investigations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

