Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce commencement of a diamond drilling program on …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC) is pleased to announce commencement of a diamond drilling program on its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold Project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") located 22 kilometers east of Kinross's Round Mountain Gold Mine in Nye County, Nevada, USA.

Corcoran includes the Silver Reef near-surface epithermal silver-gold deposit which is a NE-trending mineralized zone 300 meters wide and 1 kilometer long at Silver Reef Hill near the centre of the Project. The Silver Reef deposit is open laterally and at depth and NSC plans to test the mineralization within the area of previous drilling as well as peripheral to the deposit, including a 12 square kilometer zone of prospective rock alteration containing anomalous precious metals.