Ehave Announces Update On Ehave Medical App With The Launch Of Covid Vaccine Passport Going Live Shortly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 15:49   

Ehave's Covid Passport provides small businesses a tool to verify Covid-19 vaccination, and a suite of products to improve both the mental and overall health of individuals.

MIAMI, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today its Ehave Covid Passport will be launched in markets worldwide once it completes its beta testing. Ehave's Covid Passport provides small businesses a tool to verify Covid-19 vaccination, and it will empower employers to track vaccination among its employees and place a tool at its employees’ hands to better their overall health as most small businesses battle to come to terms on how to implement safety precautions. Ehave's Covid Passport will allow individuals and small businesses to easily access vaccination verification to ease implementing new safety precautions. Ehave’s suite of products will become live in our medical app as we complete beta testing on each individual application. Our suite of products will give control of their medical records and their overall heath to individuals with the ability for AI and predictive medicine to enhance their daily lives. Ehave's Covid Passport will be free for individual users. Pricing for enterprise customers will be released once our Medical app goes live.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, "Our Ehave Covid Passport will be our first product to go live, it will make it very easy for businesses to track employee vaccination and individuals to securely store their Covid vaccine information, so it can be easily verified." Mr. Kaplan continued, "Ehave's Covid Passport is an ideal scenario for individuals who want a Vaccine Passport to safely store their vaccine information and the answer for employers to track employee vaccination."

Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave, said, “We invest and develop in forward thinking technology, that will cultivate a better community of value-based healthcare. Our technology will help improve the future of advancing medicine."

In addition to its Covid Vaccine Passport, Ehave is pleased to provide updates on the progress of its other products.

  1. KetaDash 0.1 – Ehave’s KetaDash connects mental health patients with highly skilled nurses to provide ketamine therapy under expert supervision. The first version will be released by mid-September.
