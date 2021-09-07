checkAd

TempuCheck Continues Successful Distribution Partnership with ConvergeIoT

Autor: Accesswire
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC:STRH) is pleased to report on its continued business distribution partnership with ConvergeIoT, a national distributor for a major US wireless carrier. ConvergeIoT, headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, is a top distributor of TempuCheck kiosks, nationally.

"ConvergeIoT has helped bolster awareness of TempuCheck through their national presence," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "In addition to building brand awareness, ConvergeIoT's technology has been invaluable in providing a mobile internet connection for TempuCheck kiosks, via their Wi-Fi enabled 5G Mobile Routers."

ConvergeIoT supports a rapidly growing base of solution partners and agents for telecom hardware, software and cellular connectivity. As a key distributor of TempuCheck, ConvergeIoT supplies kiosks to its clients nationally. The Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen at each kiosk can build a facial recognition database and keep records of temperature readings, ensuring a safer environment for employees, visitors, and customers alike.

To learn more about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com. For more information about ConvergeIoT, please visit convergeiot.com.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating automated facial recognition and heat signature solutions for businesses. The facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including replacing key card access points for offices, school systems and hospital chains. The Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen at each TempuCheck kiosk scans for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About ConvergeIoT

ConvergeIOT is a National Distributor of Integrated LTE Solutions. They offer best-in-class solutions that solve everyday problems over 4G & 5G LTE. Their technical expertise covers a wide range of LTE enabled solutions including kiosk, mobile hotspots, handhelds, LTE failover, vehicle Wi-Fi, fleet & asset tracking, POTS replacement, and other innovative LTE solutions. For more information, please visit convergeiot.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@tempucheck.com

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: TempuCheck



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662969/TempuCheck-Continues-Successful-Dist ...

Disclaimer

