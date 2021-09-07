checkAd

Direct to Innovation, Lead the Pack Midea Laundry Division Achieves 5 VDE Certifications

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 15:57  |  12   |   |   

WUXI, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6th, the VDE certification award ceremony for the Midea Laundry Division was held in the Wuxi Little Swan Electric Co., Ltd. Distinguished guests from Midea Laundry Division and VDE INSTITUTE were invited to attend the ceremony.

Image: Guests from Midea Laundry and VDE pose for photo at the awarding ceremony

Distinguished guests from VDE INSTITUTE included Mr. Hong Wei, Chief Representative of VDE China Representative Office; Mrs. Cang Yan, Chief Expert of VDE China; Mr. Dean Wen, General Manager of VDE Renewable Energy China; and Mr. Daniel Roehrs, General Manager of VDE China.

The guests of Midea Laundry Division attending this ceremony included Mr. George Guo, General Manager of Overseas Marketing; Mr. Xu Pengcheng, Director of R&D Center; Mr. Wang Haifeng, Director of Domestic Product Development Center of R&D Center; Mr. Yan Shulin, Director Of Overseas Product Development Center of R&D Center, and Advanced Research of R&D Center Expert Mr. Gao Hongxi, etc..

Five professional VDE certifications were awarded at the ceremony site: VDE "New EU Energy Class A"; VDE "Low Noise and Less Vibration Certification"; VDE "Vibration Reduction Certification"; VDE "Hygiene Certification"; VDE "Test Data Acceptance Program Certification" for acoustic laboratory of advanced technology research institute of Midea laundry.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Mr. Daniel Roehrs, General Manager of VDE China, delivered a speech on behalf of VDE. He says that Midea, as one of the best international brands in home appliance industry, has lots of expectations for its energy efficiency development in the future; and VDE hopes to provide corresponding support to Midea Laundry. He points out that global climate change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. Midea Laundry is the first and only Chinese brand whose products in the 7, 8, 9, 10 kilograms have all passed the VDE German new EU Energy Class A tests. He believes that in the future, VDE and Midea will have more solid cooperation.

Afterwards, Mr. Hong Wei, Chief Representative of the VDE China Representative Office, gave a detailed introduction on VDE "New EU Energy Class A". He points out that since 1995, washing machine energy efficiency certification has quickly become the most indicative label and a major selling point in the European Market. In 2017, European new energy label directive and new standards start to upgrade the energy efficiency level and VDE energy expert team started cooperation with Midea Laundry in the same year. During this period, VDE and Midea Laundry jointly built a platform of VDE experts, which has more than a dozen experts covering safety, energy, washing performance, drying performance, hygiene, noise and vibration. The platform regularly conducts external tests and trainings.

At the same time, VDE CEO Sven Öhrke also sent a congratulatory message from Germany in the form of video.

After the speech, the award ceremony officially began. VDE "New EU Energy Class A", VDE "Low Noise and Less Vibration Certification", VDE "Vibration Reduction Certification", VDE "Hygiene Certification", VDE "Test Data Acceptance Program Certification" trophies and certificates were successively awarded at the scene.

At the end of the ceremony, Mr. Xu Pengcheng, Director of the R&D Center, made a concluding speech. Mr. Xu says that Midea Laundry has cooperated with VDE for many years. VDE represents the highest level of global testing and certification. As Midea Laundry continues to deepen its globalization, it needs strong support from VDE, which requires Midea Laundry to design more environmentally friendly, healthy and green products. 

Under the general trend of world diversification and globalization, the globalization and internationalization of products has become an important topic. The obtaining of a number of VDE professional certifications by Midea washing machines, not only marks the recognition of the energy efficiency of Midea products by the international community, but also marks another step forward for Midea washing machines on the road to internationalization. In the future, Midea Laundry will continue to increase its investment in technological research, and is committed to designing more green, healthy, high-quality products that meet market needs, and use the voice of users as a beacon to guide future innovation!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609419/VDE.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Direct to Innovation, Lead the Pack Midea Laundry Division Achieves 5 VDE Certifications WUXI, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On September 6th, the VDE certification award ceremony for the Midea Laundry Division was held in the Wuxi Little Swan Electric Co., Ltd. Distinguished guests from Midea Laundry Division and VDE INSTITUTE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease
BabyLONDON, the first Ethereum Reward Token is Pioneering change in the BSC Network with ...
Candid acquires PR and corporate communications agency Coopr
Best-in-Class Companies Earn Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan ...
The Frictionless DeFi based Token "BabyGotchi" Aims to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry
Cantargia expands nadunolimab development in non-squamous NSCLC
Flanders Investment & Trade Announces Jump in UK Companies Investing in the Region
XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash ...
Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth $4.73 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...