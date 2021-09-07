checkAd

Tego Cyber to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 16:00  |   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

Tego Cyber's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Tego Cyber's website at https://ir.tegocyber.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89123
USA
Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)
Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)
Email: info@tegocyber.com
Web: tegocyber.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber
Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661150/Tego-Cyber-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wain ...




Disclaimer

