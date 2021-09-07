Rob Gietl Joins Pascal Biosciences as New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal") (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF), announced today the appointment of Rob Gietl as Chief Executive Officer and President, and he will also have a position on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal") (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF), announced today the appointment of Rob Gietl as Chief Executive Officer and President, and he will also have a position on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal") (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF), announced today the appointment of Rob Gietl as Chief Executive Officer and President, and he will also have a position on the Board of Directors. Mr. Gietl has extensive experience leading several public companies in Canada, with an excellent record of effectively executing business plans, creating successful partnerships, and leveraging financial resources. As CEO of MYM Neutraceuticals, he oversaw the financing of $123M in the public markets. Mr. Gietl takes over from Dr. Patrick Gray who now becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Rob is a great addition to Pascal, and we look forward to his direction of the company", said Dr. Gray. "His past operational experience will greatly help guide Pascal, and his financial expertise will create significant value for our shareholders." In industries as diverse as green technology, early-stage mining development, and cannabis neutraceuticals, he has been instrumental in numerous corporate start-up successes in Canada, the U.S, Mexico, and Australia.