Rob Gietl Joins Pascal Biosciences as New Chief Executive Officer
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal") (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF), announced today the appointment of Rob Gietl as Chief Executive Officer and President, and he will also have a position on the Board of Directors. Mr. Gietl has extensive experience leading several public companies in Canada, with an excellent record of effectively executing business plans, creating successful partnerships, and leveraging financial resources. As CEO of MYM Neutraceuticals, he oversaw the financing of $123M in the public markets.
Mr. Gietl takes over from Dr. Patrick Gray who now becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Rob is a great addition to Pascal, and we look forward to his direction of the company", said Dr. Gray. "His past operational experience will greatly help guide Pascal, and his financial expertise will create significant value for our shareholders." In industries as diverse as green technology, early-stage mining development, and cannabis neutraceuticals, he has been instrumental in numerous corporate start-up successes in Canada, the U.S, Mexico, and Australia.
Mr. Gietl commented, "Pascal is a dynamic company on the verge of attaining fantastic milestones in the biotechnology industry, and I'm excited to provide the direction to reach these goals." Pascal has several promising therapeutic programs, and Mr. Gietl will be tasked with prioritizing their direction and funding though corporate partnerships, non-dilutive funding, and public/private funding. "Pascal already has a corporate partnership with SoRSE Technology for their PAS-393 program, and an NIH grant for their leukemia program. We will grow Pascal in a manner most valuable to shareholders, and we expect to be a premier force in the biotechnology industry."
Pascal's leadership team is dedicated to treating difficult diseases such as cancer. As Dr. Gray makes clear, "Rob's exceptional background in operations and raising capital perfectly complements Pascal's super research and development capabilities." Accordingly, the team enthusiastically welcomes Mr. Gietl to the company.
ABOUT PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.
Pascal is a biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for serious diseases. In addition to a targeted therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Pascal is developing cannabinoid-based treatments for cancer. These compounds include PAS-403, which is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy to treat multiple cancers. The PAS-393 program is being developed collaboratively with SoRSE Technology. PAS-393 also shows promise for treating COVID-19.
