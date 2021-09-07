DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest analysis forecasts that the polypropylene packaging films market will register a year-on-year growth of 5.9% in 2021, reaching a valuation of 26.2 Bn . Owing to the growing inclination towards flexible packaging, the market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2031.

The polypropylene packaging films market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers polypropylene packaging films demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including product type, film format, application and region. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase product sales.

The swift growth of polypropylene packaging films market can be attributed to the growing demand for flexible polypropylene packaging solutions across various industries, such as food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, electronics and others.

With rising disposable income and increasing middle-income population, there is a huge demand for packaged foods across the world. Food manufacturers are continuously focusing on increasing the shelf life of products. As a result, polypropylene films are being adapted on large scales for packaging purposes.

Polypropylene packaging films not only extend the shelf life of food products but also help to maintain the quality of food. They are excellent alternative to cellophane, waxed paper and aluminum foil.

Owing to various features of polypropylene films such as recyclability, optical clarity, cost efficient and lightweight, they are extensively utilized for flexible packaging solutions across various application.

As the world is moving towards sustainable packaging, demand for ecofriendly solutions is gaining traction. Rising environmental concerns along with increasing awareness among people about the benefits of sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions will positively impact the demand for polypropylene films.

Similarly, increasing adoption of polypropylene films in electric and pharmaceutical products packaging, owing to their heat resistance, moisture proof and impact resistance properties will drive the market swiftly during the forecast period. The market is expected to surpass 13.2 Mn Tones in 2021.'