U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

The virtual presentation will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same site for one year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $559 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

