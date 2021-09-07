Penn National Gaming Opens Hollywood Casino Morgantown Career Center

“We are thrilled to begin accepting applications for our newest property from residents of Berks, Lancaster, and Montgomery counties, and other neighboring communities,” said Erin Chamberlin, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations for Penn National. “We look forward to interviewing candidates for the vast array of jobs that will support our expected grand opening later this year.”

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that it has opened a career center and is accepting applications for approximately 375 new positions at Hollywood Casino Morgantown, which is expected to open by the end of 2021, pending customary regulatory approvals. The career center is located at the Holiday Inn Morgantown at 6170 Morgantown Road. In addition, the Company will be hosting a number of Table Games Dealer School Open House hiring events over the next two weeks at the career center.

The career center at the Holiday Inn Morgantown will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, with operating hours expected to expand in the near future. Table Games Dealer Hiring Events are scheduled for Wednesday, September 8th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Friday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; Monday, September 13th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; and, Wednesday, September 15th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Full and part-time opportunities will be available, and “same day” employment offers will be made to qualified applicants. Table Games Dealer School is expected to start in late September and is free of charge for those who accept employment offers from the Company, pending regulatory approval.

Positions will also be available in casino operations, food and beverage, security and surveillance, human resources, marketing and more, with competitive pay, benefits and up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses for new team members. Interested candidates can learn more or apply in person at the career center or online at https://www.pngaming.com/careers by clicking “Search All Jobs” and selecting “Hollywood Casino Morgantown” in the property listing drop down box.

“Whether candidates prefer being at the center of it all or working behind the scenes, there will be a role for everyone at Hollywood Casino Morgantown,” added Ms. Chamberlin. “As a continuously growing company with more than 40 properties nationwide, team members with a commitment to customer service can benefit from opportunities for career growth at any Penn National location.”