Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the Credit Suisse Virtual Basic Materials Conference
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Credit Suisse Virtual Basic Materials Conference on September 14, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005479/en/
