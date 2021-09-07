Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the Credit Suisse Virtual Basic Materials Conference

Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Credit Suisse Virtual Basic Materials Conference on September 14, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

