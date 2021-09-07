IS&S ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle Continues to Add Global Certifications

Expanding along with the number of countries currently certifying ThrustSense, are the actual numbers of different King Air configurations now compatible with the IS&S auto-throttle. Categories of newly customized ThrustSense King Airs include special mission, extended range, heavy-weight and Blackhawk aircraft.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.(IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) has been awarded European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for its ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle for King Air. European Union and Canadian acceptance marks over forty countries outside of the US to approve of IS&S’s revolutionary auto-throttle technology, joining Australia, Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa and Taiwan.

IS&S commented by saying, “We’re feeling a wave of greater acceptance in ThrustSense safety and performance by business aviation owners and operators on all seven continents. With the prospect of general aviation movements increasing significantly with pandemic recovery, we’re seeing there’s a greater focused attention by aircraft operators on further enhancing the King Air’s utility and value by reducing workload in their flight operations . ThrustSense is a great example of IS&S’s capabilities as a key player in providing needed technology to deliver cockpit automation to this next level.”

The IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle with LifeGuard Protection is a full regime system from take-off roll to landing phases of flight including go-around. ThrustSense’s FADEC-like engine protection prevents both engine and airspeed exceedances that can and have become safety challenges during situations of high pilot workload. Most critical to safety, ThrustSense provides protection against Vmca, via the first ever system (LifeGuard) that proportionally reduces engine power to maintain directional control, thus mitigating the most dangerous ‘low-and-slow’ challenge associated with twin-engine operations. The ThrustSense Autothrottle system, currently in operation in the Beechcraft King Air, automatically controls engine output by computing and adjusting to the exact appropriate power levels, thus significantly reducing pilot workload at critical phases of flight.

ThrustSense is the first and only certified autothrottle for King Air 200 and 300 aircraft and is standard equipment on King Air 260 and 360 production models. ThrustSense is available for retrofit at authorized King Air Service centers world wide.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS) and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

