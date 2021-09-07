checkAd

IS&S ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle Continues to Add Global Certifications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.(IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) has been awarded European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for its ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle for King Air. European Union and Canadian acceptance marks over forty countries outside of the US to approve of IS&S’s revolutionary auto-throttle technology, joining Australia, Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa and Taiwan.

Expanding along with the number of countries currently certifying ThrustSense, are the actual numbers of different King Air configurations now compatible with the IS&S auto-throttle. Categories of newly customized ThrustSense King Airs include special mission, extended range, heavy-weight and Blackhawk aircraft.

IS&S commented by saying, “We’re feeling a wave of greater acceptance in ThrustSense safety and performance by business aviation owners and operators on all seven continents. With the prospect of general aviation movements increasing significantly with pandemic recovery, we’re seeing there’s a greater focused attention by aircraft operators on further enhancing the King Air’s utility and value by reducing workload in their flight operations . ThrustSense is a great example of IS&S’s capabilities as a key player in providing needed technology to deliver cockpit automation to this next level.”

The IS&S ThrustSense Autothrottle with LifeGuard Protection is a full regime system from take-off roll to landing phases of flight including go-around. ThrustSense’s FADEC-like engine protection prevents both engine and airspeed exceedances that can and have become safety challenges during situations of high pilot workload. Most critical to safety, ThrustSense provides protection against Vmca, via the first ever system (LifeGuard) that proportionally reduces engine power to maintain directional control, thus mitigating the most dangerous ‘low-and-slow’ challenge associated with twin-engine operations. The ThrustSense Autothrottle system, currently in operation in the Beechcraft King Air, automatically controls engine output by computing and adjusting to the exact appropriate power levels, thus significantly reducing pilot workload at critical phases of flight.

ThrustSense is the first and only certified autothrottle for King Air 200 and 300 aircraft and is standard equipment on King Air 260 and 360 production models. ThrustSense is available for retrofit at authorized King Air Service centers world wide.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS) and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Innovative Solutions and Support Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IS&S ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle Continues to Add Global Certifications Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.(IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) has been awarded European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for its ThrustSense Full Regime Autothrottle for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten