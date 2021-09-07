The Duchossois Group Agrees to Sell The Chamberlain Group LLC to Blackstone

The Chamberlain Group LLC (“Chamberlain Group” or “the Company”), a global leader in smart access solutions, today announced that its owner, The Duchossois Group, Inc. (“The Duchossois Group”), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Chamberlain Group to private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”). Blackstone is investing in Chamberlain Group through its core private equity strategy, which invests in high-quality, market-leading companies for longer periods than traditional private equity.

Following the close of the transaction, Chamberlain Group would remain a privately held company headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill. As part of the agreement, The Duchossois Group will retain meaningful ownership in the Company and two seats on the Company’s Board of Directors following the close of the transaction. The transaction values Chamberlain Group at approximately $5 billion.