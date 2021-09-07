checkAd

The Duchossois Group Agrees to Sell The Chamberlain Group LLC to Blackstone

The Chamberlain Group LLC (“Chamberlain Group” or “the Company”), a global leader in smart access solutions, today announced that its owner, The Duchossois Group, Inc. (“The Duchossois Group”), has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Chamberlain Group to private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”). Blackstone is investing in Chamberlain Group through its core private equity strategy, which invests in high-quality, market-leading companies for longer periods than traditional private equity.

Following the close of the transaction, Chamberlain Group would remain a privately held company headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill. As part of the agreement, The Duchossois Group will retain meaningful ownership in the Company and two seats on the Company’s Board of Directors following the close of the transaction. The transaction values Chamberlain Group at approximately $5 billion.

A leading global investment firm, Blackstone is expected to provide additional resources and expertise for Chamberlain Group to scale its software-based and connected services business into new markets. Chamberlain Group will build on its leading presence providing high-quality access hardware and seamless, cloud-driven solutions that move customers safely through their garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. With its transformational myQ platform, which brings access to life by empowering new behaviors, the investment from Blackstone will position Chamberlain Group to capitalize on connectivity megatrends and expand its software services strategy deeper into commercial, industrial and automotive markets.

“Today marks an important inflection point for Chamberlain Group as it continues its growth and transformation story,” said JoAnna Sohovich, CEO of Chamberlain Group. “I enthusiastically support this transaction because it is in the best interests of our shareholders and our Company. Blackstone’s deep experience and success in forming large corporate partnerships with family-led companies provides us with the perfect foundation to propel Chamberlain Group through its next chapter. Blackstone’s extensive presence across geographies will help Chamberlain Group build meaningful relationships and capitalize on new market opportunities.”

