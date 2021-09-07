checkAd

Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), approved by Greek Government and submitted to EU

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”) today announced that its two Greek Important Projects of Common European Interest (“IPCEI”) have been approved by a joint decision by the Greek Minister of Development and Investments, Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, and the Greek Minister of Environment, Energy, and Climate Change, Mr. Kostas Skrekas. The White Dragon and Green HiPo projects, each of which prominently features Advent’s innovative fuel cell technology, were among five projects, out of 20 submitted, that received approval and were selected after evaluation by a special Interministerial Committee of Experts.

The scope of the programs, as submitted by Advent and the White Dragon consortium of companies, is set to replace Greece’s largest coal-fired plants, with renewable solar energy parks, which will be supported by green hydrogen production (4.65GW), and fuel cell heat and power production (400MW). The projects are part of the “Hydrogen Technologies” IPCEI and will now move towards approval at European Union (“EU”) level. As a next step, Advent will demonstrate before the European Commission (DG Competition) the economic, environmental, financial, social, technical feasibility of the project and the positive spillover effects to the European economy and society. Upon successful assessment, Advent will receive a final notification from the European Commission.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are thrilled with this news that the White Dragon and Green HiPo projects have been approved by the Greek government in the first wave of the IPCEI projects. This decision demonstrates the commitment by Greece and the EU to rapidly decarbonize power production.”

About White Dragon

The White Dragon project aims to replace the coal-fired power plants across the region of Western Macedonia and transition to clean energy production and transmission, with the ultimate goal of fully decarbonizing Greece's energy system. The project plans to use large-scale renewable electricity to produce green hydrogen by electrolysis in the region. This hydrogen would then be stored, and -- through Advent’s high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells -- supply all of Greece with clean electricity, green energy, and heat.

