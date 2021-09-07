PAVmed to Participate in September Investor and MedTech Conferences

Lake Street Capital Market’s BIG5 Conference

Date: September 14, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. EDT

Conference Link: https://bit.ly/2WU9LYf

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: 11:20 a.m. EDT

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3yL7lI8

The MedTech Conference

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. EDT

Event Link for Session, Early Stage Medtech and Going Public: https://bit.ly/3kVWbLM

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device. The GI Health Division also includes the complementary EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology. The Minimally Invasive Interventions Division markets its CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.