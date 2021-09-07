checkAd

HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 16:00  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s management team will participate and present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 9 – 10 and 13 – 15, 2021
    Fireside Chat: September 10, 8:45am ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021
    Presentation: September 13, 7:00am ET
  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 – 30, 2021
    Presentation: September 28, 8:00-8:30am ET in Track 7

Webcasts will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About HOOKIPA
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and antibodies, the body’s natural infection killers, to fight or prevent serious disease.

HOOKIPA is developing a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class arenaviral immunotherapies in oncology and infectious disease. We are leveraging our proprietary, versatile platform to engineer arenaviral therapeutics that induce robust antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies to a broad range of self and non-self antigens, including viral antigens, tumor-associated antigens and neoantigens. Our immunotherapies are designed to use either non-replicating or replicating viral vectors based on the target disease, with the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other immunotherapy approaches.

HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes ongoing clinical trials in Human Papilloma Virus 16-positive cancers and Cytomegalovirus, as well as preclinical research in prostate cancer, HIV and Hepatitis B. The latter two are in collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact:  
   
Media Investors
Astrid van Erven Matt Beck
Senior Manager - Communications Executive Director - Investor Relations
astrid.vanerven@hookipapharma.com matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that HOOKIPA’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics ...
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
SFL - Acquisition of modern Suezmax tankers and long term charters
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Danone launches the refinancing of part of its €1.25bn hybrid bond
Azincourt Energy Completes Radiometric Survey – Updates Plans for the East Preston Uranium ...
Radisson Individuals debuts in Italy with two resorts in Sicily and Piedmont
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...