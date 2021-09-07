Anika to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com . An audio archive of the session will also be available on the website.