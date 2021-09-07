Fixing of interest rate trigger
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 7th of September
2021
Announcement no. 84/2021
Fixing of interest rate trigger
Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 October 2021.
The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.
ISIN DK0009404881 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.55%
