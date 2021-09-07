checkAd

Fixing of interest rate trigger

07.09.2021, 16:07  |  26   |   |   

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        7th of September 2021
                                        Announcement no. 84/2021



Fixing of interest rate trigger

Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 October 2021.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009404881        Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.55%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails





Fixing of interest rate trigger

