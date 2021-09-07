checkAd

Mowilex Indonesia Launches Bold Campaign to Remove Lead Paint from Store Shelves for Free

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after introducing new, lead-free formulas for their wood and metal paint, the Mowilex Cat Kayu dan Besi range, Indonesian manufacturer PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex Indonesia) is launching a voluntary replacement programme for stores and distributors across the country to remove the older stock of lead-based Mowilex Cat Kayu dan Besi from store shelves. This puts Mowilex Indonesia, which halted production of the lead-based Mowilex Cat Kayu dan Besi paints in 2019, at the forefront of an international push to phase out harmful lead contained in certain paints and coatings.

It's important to use lead-free paint for children's playgrounds.

The "Mowilex Pasti Aman" ("Mowilex is Surely Safe") campaign will take place across Indonesia from September 1 to December 31, 2021. Participating stores and retailers will receive free replacements for all verified Mowilex Cat Kayu dan Besi paints manufactured before 2019, when the company began its lead-free transition.

"Lead exposure is a major public health concern, and Mowilex Indonesia has invested significant time and resources into addressing the dangers," says Mowilex Indonesia CEO Niko Safavi. "Though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress globally, we remain committed to protecting families and the planet by eliminating lead in our consumer products."   

Why Eliminating Lead Matters

Lead is a toxic metal that collects in multiple systems of the body. It is particularly harmful to children, whose bodies can absorb four to five times more lead than adults. That exposure may trigger intellectual impairments and an increased risk of behavioural issues. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that lead exposure costs $977 billion each year, with much of the burden falling on families in low- and middle-income countries.

Mowilex Indonesia stopped producing certain colours of its wood and metal paint that contained lead in 2019, two years ahead of a phase-out goal set by the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint. The alliance, organized by the WHO and the United Nations Environment Programme, reports that 79 countries have set legally binding limits on the production, import and sale of lead paints as of December 2020. Limits vary by country, from a 90 parts per million (ppm) cap in the United States to 100 ppm in Switzerland, to 1,000 ppm limits in Australia and New Zealand. 

