Lincoln Financial Group Expands Supplemental Health Product Suite With Hospital Indemnity

There is increasing concern about the impact of healthcare costs on Americans’ financial security, amid the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half of Americans could not afford an unexpected hospital bill of $1,000 or more, and 40% of people say that in today’s environment they are more concerned about paying for health care expenses overall. 1 As a result, more employees are focused on solutions to help cover healthcare expenses, with 23% saying insurance for unexpected medical expenses is a financial strategy for protection, and more than half are interested in learning more about Hospital Indemnity and how it can help them. 2

Today, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced it is adding Hospital Indemnity insurance to its suite of supplemental health solutions that are available to its Group Benefits customers. Hospital Indemnity coverage provides claimants with a lump-sum payment for hospitalization or other covered events. Together with Accident and Critical Illness insurance, Hospital Indemnity helps covered Americans with expenses that may not be included in their traditional medical insurance.

“Employees are looking to their employers to offer supplemental health products that can help offset expenses arising from unexpected medical events,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, head of product, Workplace Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “Lincoln’s Hospital Indemnity solution, paired with our suite of supplemental health solutions of Accident and Critical Illness, provides employees the coverage they need to plan for a secure financial future.”

How Hospital Indemnity Works

Through Lincoln Financial’s Hospital Indemnity plan, employers can offer employees protection against financial hardships due to unexpected hospitalizations. If a covered employee or family member is admitted to the hospital or undergoes outpatient surgery for a covered illness or injury, Lincoln Financial will provide a lump-sum payment. Additional benefits are available through the new Hospital Indemnity solution, some of which include:

Mental disorder and substance abuse treatment benefits , including screening tests for these conditions.

, including screening tests for these conditions. Infectious disease-related tests : Almost 50 assessment tests are part of the Health Assessment Benefit (HAB) rider, including vitamin D screening and COVID-19-related tests such as antibody, viral testing and immunizations.

: Almost 50 assessment tests are part of the Health Assessment Benefit (HAB) rider, including vitamin D screening and COVID-19-related tests such as antibody, viral testing and immunizations. NICU admission and confinement benefit riders: These family-focused benefits increase the percentage payout if a newborn is admitted and/or confined to an ICU or NICU for care or treatment due to a premature birth or other covered event.

Hospital Indemnity will be available in 26 states starting Jan. 1, 2022. Additional state availability will follow in early 2022.

For additional details on Lincoln Financial’s Hospital Indemnity product, click here, and for an overview of Lincoln Financial’s supplemental health suite of solutions, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

