Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Set the Record Straight About Gilded Governance Changes Made by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

AB Value Management LLC, together with its affiliates (“AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 13.54% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the “Company”), today commented on mischaracterizations in the Company’s preliminary proxy statement and the recent settlement proposal.

The Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain believe that shareholders should know that the Company continues to misrepresent its interest to enhance corporate governance. Specifically, refreshment of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) over the past couple of years has largely been due to shareholder pressure. In 2019, Andrew T. Berger (AB Value’s Managing Member) and Mary Kennedy Thompson joined the Board as part of a settlement agreement with AB Value. Tariq Farid joined the Board in December 2019 as part of a strategic alliance with Edible Arrangements, LLC, when Mr. Berger had not yet joined the Board. Mr. Farid subsequently resigned due to disagreements between the Company and Edible Arrangements, LLC related to the strategic alliance and ecommerce agreements. Meanwhile, Jeffrey R. Geygan—a Company nominee—also joined the Board as part of a settlement agreement with Global Value Investment Corp. (“Global Value”) in August 2021. Absent settlement related additions, the Board has failed to undertake refreshment on its own.

In fact, before AB Value’s campaign in 2019, the Board, which was comprised of current Company nominees Brett Seabert and Bryan Merryman, was marred by poor corporate governance practices. At the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the average Board tenure was 19 years and four of the six directors had been on the Board for at least 18 years. Brett Seabert was the newest director who joined in 2017. At the time of joining the Board, Mr. Seabert had no prior public board or related industry confectionary experience. He had been involved with real estate development, construction, and a casino management company.

“It is very convenient for the Company to take what we find to be purely reactionary steps to address governance deficiencies we’ve been championing for years, only weeks ahead of the upcoming election contest,” commented Mr. Berger. “How can the Board expect any shareholder to view these knee jerk efforts as sincere, when prior to the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain’s pressure, the Board was either unwilling or unable to muster the courage necessary to effect changes needed at the Company?”

30.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21AB Value and Bradley Radoff Combine Efforts to Form the Largest Shareholder Group at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Implement Urgent and Necessary Change at the Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Advances Plan to Bring on World-Class Strategic and Operational Expertise to its Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Retirement of Board Member Franklin Crail
Accesswire | Analysen