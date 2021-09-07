Meudon (France) , September 7, 2021 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces that the Shareholders' General Meeting held today with a quorum of 57% and chaired by Mr. Edouard Guinotte, adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

VALLOUREC SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 ADOPTS ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE VOTE

In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting ratified the co-optations of Ms. Angela Minas, Ms. Hera Siu and Ms. Maria Silvia Marques as Directors.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the resolutions allowing the implementation of a new share-based compensation mechanism for certain employees and corporate officers, and the modification of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in this regard.

Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting ratified the transfer of the Company's registered office to 12 rue de la Verrerie, 92190 Meudon.

A webcast of the 7 September 2021 Shareholders' Meeting, along with the results of voting on all resolutions submitted to shareholders, will be available on the Vallourec website in the coming days: https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors/general-meetings

Calendar

November 17, 2021: Release of third quarter and first nine months 2021 results

