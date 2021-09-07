checkAd

VALLOUREC SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 ADOPTS ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE VOTE

VALLOUREC SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 ADOPTS ALL THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE VOTE

Meudon (France), September 7, 2021 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces that the Shareholders' General Meeting held today with a quorum of 57% and chaired by Mr. Edouard Guinotte, adopted all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting ratified the co-optations of Ms. Angela Minas, Ms. Hera Siu and Ms. Maria Silvia Marques as Directors.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the resolutions allowing the implementation of a new share-based compensation mechanism for certain employees and corporate officers, and the modification of the compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in this regard.

Finally, the Shareholders' Meeting ratified the transfer of the Company's registered office to 12 rue de la Verrerie, 92190 Meudon.

A webcast of the 7 September 2021 Shareholders' Meeting, along with the results of voting on all resolutions submitted to shareholders, will be available on the Vallourec website in the coming days: https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors/general-meetings

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the SBF 120 index and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service Long Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

Calendar

November 17, 2021: Release of third quarter and first nine months 2021 results

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

  		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

  		 

