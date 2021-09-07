Digital Ally Announces Notable Order for Body-Worn Cameras

Lenexa, KS, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “ Company ” ) , which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received a notable order from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office (KS) for an additional forty (40) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web Portal evidence management solution. With the help of the Company’s subscription payment program, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has now deployed over sixty (60) body-worn cameras in the last twelve months throughout their patrol units and county jail.

“The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is proud to continue to place its trust in Digital Ally’s technology and staff. Over the recent years our department has recognized the value and need for in-car systems and body-worn cameras through Digital Ally. With the purchase of this additional equipment, it further strengthens our commitment to safety for not only our officers but our community,” stated Major David Thaxton, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office continues to be a leading force in the greater Kansas City area in adopting and implementing in-car and body-worn camera policies. As a fellow Kansas-based business, we are not only excited but proud to continue to work with them and the community,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer wipes.