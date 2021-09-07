AGTC to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13th, 2021.



Audio webcasts of the presentation can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/eventsand-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the events.

