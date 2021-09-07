Top pension fund assets rise strongly despite pandemic uncertainty

“Overall, the world’s largest pension funds grew strongly in 2020, yet the pandemic has also been a stark reminder of how the world is more interconnected and uncertain today than ever before,” said Marisa Hall, co-head of the Thinking Ahead Institute. “Pension fund boards are increasingly focused on managing many of the headwinds that have arisen from a 'new normal' of lower-for-longer interest rates, which has prompted concerns around solvency and led some schemes to increasingly stretch their risk budgets in order to meet return targets. Additionally, managing rising ESG [environment, social and governance] expectations have created their own set of challenges and opportunities.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assets under management (AUM) of the world’s top 300 pension funds increased by 11.5% to a total of US$21.7 trillion in 2020, according to the annual research conducted by the Thinking Ahead Institute. The research highlights high-level trends in the pension funds industry and provides information on how the characteristics of these funds have changed.

“As a result,” continued Hall, “pension fund boards’ agendas have become more complex and demanding than at any previous time. While some larger funds use best-practice governance to retain a strategic focus in the face of this complexity and explore more dynamic investment models, such as total portfolio thinking, other schemes are using this as an opportunity to review their governance models to ensure they remain sufficiently robust.

“The shift in focus to meet the investment challenges of tomorrow — such as achieving net-zero targets and ensuring real-world impacts — is prompting an increasing number of pension fund boards to adopt a more holistic and agile approach as they revamp their people, investment and business models. Boards that are successfully managing this transition have employed the power of technology, governance and culture ingeniously. Other pension fund boards are taking notice.”

In 2020, North America remains the largest region in terms of AUM and number of funds, accounting for 41.7% of all assets in the study, followed by Asia Pacific (27.5%) and Europe (27.5%). The Asia Pacific region experienced the largest annualized growth rate over the past five years at 9.9%. Europe and North America had annualized growth rates of 7.8% and 7%, respectively, while Latin American and African funds’ AUM increased 5.7% during the same period.