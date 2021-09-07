checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Reveals the Top 10 Global Economic Trends Shaping the Growth Prospects in 2021 and 2022

In an upcoming webinar, discover the transformative economic trends across regions and new investment opportunities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world economy rebounds from the deep economic contraction in 2020, industrial recovery is expected to move in tandem with the global economic growth. A greater need for industrial adaptability will give rise to digitization and innovative business models such as automotive subscription services. International vaccination efforts, an improved employment outlook, and buoyed consumer confidence bode well for global growth recovery in 2021 and 2022. However, the recent spread of the Delta variant and the renewal of regional mobility restrictions will hamper the pace of recovery, with potential spill-over effects into early 2022.

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Aroop Zutshi, Global President; Neha Anna Thomas, Senior Economist; and Craig Parker, Research Director, for the upcoming Growth Opportunity briefing, "Top 10 Global Economic Trends for 2021 and 2022," on September 15 at 11 a.m. EDT and September 16 at 12 p.m. SGT. Discover how the 2022 economic growth outlook is set to evolve globally and potential factors impacting businesses. In addition, understand the emerging regional and industry-specific growth opportunities that companies can leverage.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit:

  • http://frost.ly/675 (September 15, 11 a.m. EDT session)
  • http://frost.ly/6ah (September 16, 12 p.m. SGT session)

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

  • Identify the key transformative trends driving the automotive, healthcare, energy, information and communications technology, travel and tourism, and construction industries.
  • Discover critical regional developments and risks to global economic growth in light of the emerging geopolitical disruptions.
  • Explore the regional and industry-specific growth opportunities created by the global shift toward sustainability and digitization.
  • Uncover how growth forecasts for major economies will evolve.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti. 

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Srihari Daivanayagam
Corporate Communications     
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: Srihari.Daivanayagam@frost.com




