Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre Gold-in-Soil Anomaly at Its Valley Target, Rogue Project, Yukon

The first two holes ever drilled into the Valley target intersected trace amounts of visible gold across broad regions of drill coreProspecting at Valley encountered auriferous sheeted quartz veins over a large area with grab samples of up to 15.95 …

The first two holes ever drilled into the Valley target intersected trace amounts of visible gold across broad regions of drill core

Prospecting at Valley encountered auriferous sheeted quartz veins over a large area with grab samples of up to 15.95 g/t Au

Soil geochemistry results delineate an open 900 x 150 m soil anomaly associated with sheeted veins within and around a recently identified Tombstone series intrusion. Four soil samples returned >1 g/t Au to a maximum of 3.36 g/t Au.

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD) (US OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its flagship Rogue project in the Yukon, Canada. Holes V-21-001 and V-21-002, the first two holes ever drilled into Snowline's "Valley" gold target, both intersected trace amounts of visible gold across much of their 161 m and 242 m lengths in quartz veins associated with a previously untested reduced-intrusion related gold system. Targeting efforts prior to drilling revealed an open, 900 x 150 m zone of anomalous gold-in-soils associated with a recently identified intrusion accompanied by sheeted quartz veins assaying to 15.95 g/t Au.

Foto: Accesswire

"Visible gold mineralization at Rogue marks Snowline's second drill discovery in as many drill campaigns this season. We await assay results for the full story," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline Gold Corp. "Those new to Snowline may be surprised at the apparent success of our inaugural season. But while we are a newly listed company, this is not a new endeavour. We were built on over three decades of mostly private Yukon-focused exploration. Our flagship projects have taken various forms over the past 11 years, with millions spent on baseline data collection yielding promising targets and ideas. Snowline is now well-positioned to reap the benefits. We are fortunate to begin our journey at the drill discovery phase-the steepest value-add in the mining life cycle-and we are just getting started. Our recent successes further validate Snowline's driving thesis of a new gold district in the Selwyn Basin spanning multiple deposit types across our Rogue, Einarson and Ursa projects."