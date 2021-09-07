checkAd

Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre Gold-in-Soil Anomaly at Its Valley Target, Rogue Project, Yukon

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 16:34  |  46   |   |   

The first two holes ever drilled into the Valley target intersected trace amounts of visible gold across broad regions of drill coreProspecting at Valley encountered auriferous sheeted quartz veins over a large area with grab samples of up to 15.95 …

  • The first two holes ever drilled into the Valley target intersected trace amounts of visible gold across broad regions of drill core
  • Prospecting at Valley encountered auriferous sheeted quartz veins over a large area with grab samples of up to 15.95 g/t Au
  • Soil geochemistry results delineate an open 900 x 150 m soil anomaly associated with sheeted veins within and around a recently identified Tombstone series intrusion. Four soil samples returned >1 g/t Au to a maximum of 3.36 g/t Au.

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD) (US OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its flagship Rogue project in the Yukon, Canada. Holes V-21-001 and V-21-002, the first two holes ever drilled into Snowline's "Valley" gold target, both intersected trace amounts of visible gold across much of their 161 m and 242 m lengths in quartz veins associated with a previously untested reduced-intrusion related gold system. Targeting efforts prior to drilling revealed an open, 900 x 150 m zone of anomalous gold-in-soils associated with a recently identified intrusion accompanied by sheeted quartz veins assaying to 15.95 g/t Au.

Foto: Accesswire

"Visible gold mineralization at Rogue marks Snowline's second drill discovery in as many drill campaigns this season. We await assay results for the full story," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline Gold Corp. "Those new to Snowline may be surprised at the apparent success of our inaugural season. But while we are a newly listed company, this is not a new endeavour. We were built on over three decades of mostly private Yukon-focused exploration. Our flagship projects have taken various forms over the past 11 years, with millions spent on baseline data collection yielding promising targets and ideas. Snowline is now well-positioned to reap the benefits. We are fortunate to begin our journey at the drill discovery phase-the steepest value-add in the mining life cycle-and we are just getting started. Our recent successes further validate Snowline's driving thesis of a new gold district in the Selwyn Basin spanning multiple deposit types across our Rogue, Einarson and Ursa projects."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre Gold-in-Soil Anomaly at Its Valley Target, Rogue Project, Yukon The first two holes ever drilled into the Valley target intersected trace amounts of visible gold across broad regions of drill coreProspecting at Valley encountered auriferous sheeted quartz veins over a large area with grab samples of up to 15.95 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Significant Decrease of Kidney Fibrosis
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...