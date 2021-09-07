checkAd

Sasol and Central Energy Fund sign strategic MOU to accelerate gas development in South Africa

07.09.2021   

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) have
signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on accelerating the
development of gas solutions in South Africa. This agreement brings together
South Africa's two leading pioneers of the gas industry that possess deep
experience in operating across the gas value chain, from exploration to
downstream operations.

"At the core of achieving our strategic mandate of ensuring security of supply
is domestic job creation and an approach to the just energy transition that
fosters increasing domestic value addition. In this regard, gas remains a
critical component in our country's just energy transition journey, and our
continued collaboration with Sasol in unlocking growth in the gas space remains
critical for us in contributing to the achievement of an optimal energy mix,"
said Dr Ishmael Poolo, Group Chief Executive of CEF.

Sasol Executive Vice President: Energy Business, Priscillah Mabelane, said that
Sasol believes that strategic partnerships and collaboration are necessary to
shape a sustainable energy sector, as South Africa considers pathways to enable
a just energy transition.

"Sasol has had a long-standing relationship with CEF through our
well-established partnership in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Company
(ROMPCO) pipeline and looks forward to commencing this next stage of growth in
gas together," added Mabelane.

Gas is a significant contributor to South Africa's energy mix and its importance
is expected to grow. Key focus areas will include future gas supply options, as
well as enabling infrastructure critical to sustain and grow the gas market.
Both companies will explore developing multiple low-cost gas import locations
around the country.

"Gas is instrumental in enabling a just energy transition in South Africa and
requires immediate attention to introduce additional supply to South Africa.
Currently, the country's gas supply comes from the Pande-Temane gas fields in
Mozambique, which will need to be supplemented in the long term, as these
reserves begin to mature," said Mabelane.

Preliminary global benchmark case studies indicate that countries experiencing
growth in demand for gas have opted for increasing the number of import
locations to serve regional markets via pipeline. A successful example is India,
which currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in operation, with
another four currently under development to become operational by 2023. This
approach has significant potential for socio-economic development around these
import locations.

Both Sasol and CEF have dedicated resources, overseen by a senior level steering
committee, to collaborate in exploring options to develop and expand the
Southern African natural gas market.

Issued by :

Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 9256; Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457
matebello.motloung@sasol.com

Alex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group External Communication
Direct telephone: +27 (0) 10 344 6509; Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605
alex.anderson@sasol.com

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our
knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and process
into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source,
produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 30 countries,
creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy:

We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol
South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as
interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy.

Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal
Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the
receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to
request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us
at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also
have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your
privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact
our Privacy Office on: privacy@sasol.com

