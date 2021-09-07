checkAd

Top PLM Services & Solutions Provider xLM Solutions Opens xLM Europe

France-based office to be led by solution architect expert, Saindou Salime

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- xLM Solutions, a U.S-based Product Lifecycle Management service and solutions company specializing in the Dassault Systèmes suite of products, is pleased to announce the formation of xLM Europe, a subsidiary of xLM Solutions. The new xLM Europe office will be located in Toulouse, France.  

The new xLM Europe will be headed by Saindou Salime, the Chief Solutions Architect and the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of xLM Europe. He has hands-on experience in Solution Architecture specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). Throughout his career, he has developed extensive skills in PLM and applied them in various industrial segments such as Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment, Life Science, Transportation & Mobility and Business Services. He has worked around Industry X.0 topics giving him a deep understanding of MDM/PLM/ERP/MES/IIoT/CRM technologies applied in engineering, manufacturing and customer service and with the 3DEXPERIENCE solution.

Because of his vast experience within Dassault Systèmes solutions, and specifically with 3DEXPERIENCE and DevOps, he has received several certifications in architecture, customization, and installation.

"The decision to expand into Europe was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Marc Young, Managing Partner of xLM Solutions. "We thought it was time to take our deep PLM experience to the next level."

"I am very excited to be heading up our European subsidiary," said Saindou Salime. "We have the experience and the ability to draw from resources worldwide."

Prior to founding xLM Europe, Salime spent 10 years assuming several roles in software development, including FullStack Developer and Software Engineering Manager/Solutions Architect with technical leadership skills. He is involved in all phases of IT projects, including opportunity studies, roadmaps, user process harmonization, re-engineering, functional specification/design, realization, tests, and shipping.

Saindou Salime studied IT Engineering at France's ISIS Engineering School with a partnership with INSA group, a first of its kind providing a dual digital and health expertise. He is passionate about computer science, especially information systems. He fosters teamwork and believes in the capitalization of knowledge and know-how.

With xLM Europe, his volunteer engagements and exposure to local communities, Saindou Salime wants to move the needle in green economy and sustainability in all our activities by relying on proven PLM technologies. "Indeed, our reason to be is fostering technology to build a sustainable future for humankind and the planet," commented Salime.

About xLM Solutions 

xLM Solutions is a total service provider of PLM/PDM and enterprise technology solutions, offering superior end-to-end services from requirements analysis and technology selection through solution implementation, configuration and customization, and data migration, integration with other solutions, support and maintenance. The company guides manufacturers through digital transformation, extending the value of technology investments. xLM Solutions team members live and breathe the intricacies of engineering, data management, and product lifecycle systems. Since 2006, xLM Solutions has employed its unique tools and methodologies to increase productivity, reduce costs and grow ROI for clients in diverse industries. xLM Solutions' expertise covers Dassault Systémes solution offerings including CATIA, 3DEXPERIENCE, SOLIDWORKS PDM, and ENOVIA. To learn more about xLM Solutions, visit https://www.xlmsolutions.com/ 

Company Contact:

Marc Young, Managing Partner
myoung@xlmsolutions.com
248.926.5932

Media Contact:

Ilene Cantor, Markit Strategies on behalf of xLM Solutions
ilenec@markitstrategies.com
810.625.0842




