Hidden Level Selected To Provide Drone Monitoring Service For The 2021 New York State Fair

Added level of security added as fair returned after last year's cancellation due to COVID 19.SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Syracuse-based Hidden Level, developers of a revolutionary low-altitude airspace monitoring service (AMS), …

Added level of security added as fair returned after last year's cancellation due to COVID 19.

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Syracuse-based Hidden Level, developers of a revolutionary low-altitude airspace monitoring service (AMS), announced today that they partnered with the New York State Police to provide drone monitoring service for the 2021 New York State Fair. Back after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the fair ran from Friday, August 20, through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Hidden Level's AMS offers a best-in-class solution to the complex problem of drone detection. Its low-altitude airspace monitoring technology offers an accessible, scalable and affordable solution for public venues and events like the New York State Fair, as well as corporate security and law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, smart cities and commercial drone traffic management.

Hidden Level used a network of its sensors in Syracuse to provide complete coverage of the surrounding NYS Fairgrounds airspace. The data collected was fed directly into the fair's existing security operations, enabling enhanced monitoring capabilities for the duration of the fair.

"We are grateful to the state of New York for thinking of Hidden Level as a partner for providing an additional layer of security at the 2021 State Fair," said James Licata, VP of Strategy and Partnerships at Hidden Level. "With the exponential growth of drone use, low-altitude airspace monitoring has become more important than ever in providing robust situational awareness and greater warning time to identify incursions into protected airspace."

Nearly 800,000 people attended the 18-day celebration of New York state food, exhibits and entertainment that included numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, midway rides and big-name entertainers.

Founded by a team of Syracuse-area natives, Hidden Level recently held a ribbon cutting at its new headquarters in Syracuse's Inner Harbor area and announced they have raised more than $21 million in venture capital in the past three years. The new investment will enable Hidden Level to advance development and deployment of its sensor technology and services.

Hidden Level is also working with NASA's Ames Research Center on drone-traffic management and advanced aerial mobility applications. In May, Hidden Level conducted tests of its AMS for NASA Ames by flying multiple drones over Onondaga Lake while Hidden Level's network of sensors monitored and reported the location of each drone.

About Hidden Level

Founded in 2018, Hidden Level is led by a team of skilled sensor experts with more than a decade of experience building innovative sensor solutions for both military and commercial customers. Hidden Level's airspace monitoring service delivers the only industry solution that provides secure, accurate low-altitude airspace monitoring at scale. By eliminating the burden of owning, operating and maintaining expensive and rapidly changing sensor technology equipment, Hidden Level provides its customers only what is necessary-actionable data at a fraction of the cost. For more information, visit www.HiddenLevel.com.

