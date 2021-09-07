checkAd

DGAP-News Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes prospectus, stock exchange listing planned for September 16

DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): IPO
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes prospectus, stock exchange listing planned for September 16

07.09.2021 / 17:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Leading manufacturer of electric powertrains is well positioned to benefit from global e-mobility growth market
     
  • Positive first half of the year: €4.4 billion sales (HY1 2020: €3.4 billion, +29 percent), €3.8 billion order intake, of which €1.8 billion for electrification products
     
  • HY1 2021 adjusted EBIT of €84.2 million (HY1 2020: -€218.1 million, +€302.3 million)
     
  • Adjusted EBIT margin: 1.9 percent (HY1 2020: -6.4 percent)
     
  • Expansion of the electrification business fully on track
     
  • Future Supervisory Board with 16 members announced, Professor Siegfried Wolf becomes designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board


Regensburg, September 07, 2021. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility, today published its prospectus which was approved by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin; German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority). The company, Continental AG's former Powertrain business area, plans a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on September 16, 2021.

"Very early on in our planning we set our strategy decisively toward e-mobility and initiated the crucial first steps for getting there. From September 16 onwards, we will be an independent company, enabling us to benefit even more from the opportunities offered by the fast-growing e-mobility market," said Andreas Wolf, CEO Vitesco Technologies.

Strong/Positive first half of the year: order intake confirms strategy

The first half of 2021 has reinforced the positive upward trend despite difficult market conditions. Globally, around 500,000 vehicles were electrified by Vitesco Technologies in the first half of 2021. "This is an enormous increase. In comparison, we were able to equip more than two million vehicles with the electrification solutions of our business unit Electrification Technology since 2006," Wolf continued.

