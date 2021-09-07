DGAP-News Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes prospectus, stock exchange listing planned for September 16
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): IPO
"Very early on in our planning we set our strategy decisively toward e-mobility and initiated the crucial first steps for getting there. From September 16 onwards, we will be an independent company, enabling us to benefit even more from the opportunities offered by the fast-growing e-mobility market," said Andreas Wolf, CEO Vitesco Technologies.
Strong/Positive first half of the year: order intake confirms strategy
The first half of 2021 has reinforced the positive upward trend despite difficult market conditions. Globally, around 500,000 vehicles were electrified by Vitesco Technologies in the first half of 2021. "This is an enormous increase. In comparison, we were able to equip more than two million vehicles with the electrification solutions of our business unit Electrification Technology since 2006," Wolf continued.
