Financière de l'Odet Making available of the half-year financial report 2021
|PRESS RELEASE
|7 September 2021
Making available of the half-year financial report 2021
The half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 of Compagnie de l’Odet has been made available to the public and was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
The half-year financial can be consulted on the company webside at the following adress: http://www.compagniedelodet.net
