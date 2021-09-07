checkAd

Financière de l'Odet Making available of the half-year financial report 2021

PRESS RELEASE 7 September 2021

Making available of the half-year financial report 2021

The half-year financial report at June 30, 2021 of Compagnie de l’Odet has been made available to the public and was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The half-year financial can be consulted on the company webside at the following adress: http://www.compagniedelodet.net

