Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.09.2021, 17:31 | 22 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 17:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 3. September, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 24 0415 ISIN IS0000033009 Additional issuance (nominal) 250,000,000 Settlement date 09/08/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 37,225,000,000



