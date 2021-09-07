Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.09.2021, 17:31 | 22 | 0 |
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 3. September, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|ISIN
|IS0000033009
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|250,000,000
|Settlement date
|09/08/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|37,225,000,000
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0