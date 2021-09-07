Mobileye and SIXT Plan New Robotaxi Service

During a keynote at IAA Mobility today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE Co-CEO Alexander Sixt announced a collaboration to begin offering autonomous ride-hailing services in Munich in 2022. The collaboration between Intel subsidiary Mobileye and SIXT, a leading international provider of mobility services headquartered in Germany, also aspires to scale driverless ride-sharing services across Germany and other European countries later this decade.

A photo shows the Mobileye autononomous vehicle(AV) operating under the MoovitAV mobility services brand. It was revealed at IAA Mobility 2021 as the production vehicle and robotaxi ride-hailing service Mobileye will bring to market beginning with Germany in 2022 through a collaboration with Munich, Germany-based SIXT Group. The service will be operated by SIXT and leverage the demand-generation of Intel subsidiary Moovit, carrying ride-hail passengers in Mobileye-owned AVs equipped with Mobileye Drive, Mobileye’s full self-driving system. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)

Riders will be able to access the service via the Moovit app as well as the SIXT app. The autonomous robotaxi offering will be included in SIXT’s holistic mobility platform ONE, which combines in just one app products for ride hailing as well as car rental, car sharing and car subscriptions. By integrating the services of cooperation partners like Mobileye, the ONE mobility platform gives SIXT customers worldwide access to more than 200,000 vehicles, 1,500 cooperation partners, around 1.5 million drivers and soon even robotaxi services.

The autonomous robotaxi option will be part of the ride-hailing service SIXT ride and was demonstrated during Alexander Sixt’s keynote walk-on. Mobileye also unveiled the vehicles – branded with MoovitAV and SIXT – that will be produced in volume and used for the robotaxi service in Germany. It is the first time Mobileye has publicly displayed its fully integrated self-driving system, known as Mobileye Drive, in a vehicle that will be used for commercial, driverless ride-hailing services.