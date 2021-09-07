checkAd

EQS-News Kudelski Security Appoints Tony de Bos as Vice President of Services for EMEA

Kudelski Security Appoints Tony de Bos as Vice President of Services for EMEA

07.09.2021 / 17:45

De Bos hired to expand scope and adoption of cybersecurity consulting services to complement the company's portfolio of highly acclaimed managed security services

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA, September 7, 2021 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the addition of Tony de Bos as vice president of services for EMEA. De Bos brings more than 20 years of advisory consulting experience in cybersecurity, data protection and privacy, and digital transformation, as well as strategic and business leadership experience gained by starting and leading successful technology and services businesses throughout EMEA and globally.

De Bos will be responsible for expanding on Kudelski Security's existing services portfolio and managing the company's advisory services strategy in Europe. He'll also play a key leadership role in client relationships across the region. He will leverage his management consulting, cybersecurity, and data privacy background to add new services to expand the value delivered to many major clients served across the EMEA region.

'Tony de Bos is a seasoned and recognized cybersecurity leader that adds depth to our management team, expanding our ability to support clients with strategic, multi-faceted solutions,' said Andrew Howard, CEO of Kudelski Security. 'Tony's strong track record consulting on cybersecurity, data protection and privacy will be particularly valuable at this pivotal time for Kudelski Security. Following several years of dramatic growth, Tony will help us deepen relationships with our existing clients, open our business to new growth opportunities, and expand our reach across mainland Europe and in the United Kingdom.'

