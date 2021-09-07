checkAd

Create a Collaborative Organization to Help Manufacturing Companies Deliver Exceptional Customer Service at Every Touchpoint

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 17:54  |  28   |   |   

Security and feedback systems are critical to companies' CX enhancement efforts, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote work, agent shortages, delays in the supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, and, in many cases, rapid business growth have dramatically impacted customer contact organizations across industries. As a result, improving customer experience (CX) has become a top business goal for manufacturing companies across almost every industry. They are increasingly moving beyond "people, process, and technology" to deliver reliable and frictionless CX at every touchpoint.

Frost & Sullivan's latest virtual ThinkTank, Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience in Manufacturing, discussed what is next in CX and digital transformation as the world begins to recover from the pandemic. It explored the top challenges and ways to help manufacturing companies make the best investment decisions as they continue their digital transformation journey.

To download the complimentary Executive Brief, please visit: http://frost.ly/64z.

"Customers want personalized products, services, and care but are apprehensive about sharing their information for security reasons. Therefore, companies need to be upfront about their security measures and how customer data will be used," said Alpa Shah, Vice President, Customer Experience at Frost & Sullivan. "In addition to security, companies must constantly improve processes, train employees to improve skill sets, and provide the tools necessary to empower them to deliver exceptional CX."

"Although companies have been disrupted and have an immediate need to integrate across the entire supply chain, many have multiple systems on the back end and do not have a central strategy," noted Brian Remmel, General Manager, Business Applications at Microsoft. "We traditionally look at CX as a front-office issue. The reality is that CX is impacted by the front office, the back office, all the way through the entire customer journey. The best way to provide an incredible CX is to deliver an exceptional employee experience because it is your employees that are servicing customers."

It is clear that to succeed in an altered marketplace, manufacturing companies will have to offer differentiated CX by:

  • Becoming a customer-first manufacturer: Establish an effective feedback loop from customers, marketing and sales, and research and development. With access to easy-to-use analytics, companies will truly understand their customers' needs and address them.
  • Building trust and loyalty with customers: Customers are more willing to share their data if they have control over it. Companies need to help them realize benefits such as convenience and anytime-anywhere access.
  • Unlocking new service revenue streams through connected devices: Connected devices allow companies to be predictive rather than reactive by knowing what is going to fail in the manufacturing process, preventing problems from ever occurring, and prolonging the life of critical assets. More importantly, technology can reduce the cost to serve customers by offering self-serve capabilities.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Priya George,
Corporate Communications, Frost & Sullivan
E: priyag@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Create a Collaborative Organization to Help Manufacturing Companies Deliver Exceptional Customer Service at Every Touchpoint Security and feedback systems are critical to companies' CX enhancement efforts, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Remote work, agent shortages, delays in the supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, and, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease
XCMG Reports CNY 53.2 Billion Revenue in H1 2021, Setting New Highs in Revenue, Net Profit and Cash ...
Flanders Investment & Trade Announces Jump in UK Companies Investing in the Region
Polypropylene Packaging Films Market to surpass 13.2 million Tons by 2021 as Demand for Flexible Packaging Surges: Future Market Insights Survey
Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size Worth $4.73 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increase in Number of Renewable Energy Projects Fuels Demand for Cogeneration Equipment Market, ...
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Reach $6.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 56.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Fusion Biopsy Market Size Worth $1.11 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Shutterstock Acquires PicMonkey, A Leading Creative Design Platform
Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 19.72 Billion by 2028 | Growing demand for advanced material ...
Titel
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
JW Therapeutics Announces NMPA Approval of Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection in China
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...