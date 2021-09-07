Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Americas 2021

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present virtually at the Gold Forum Americas 2021.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat on Monday, September 13, from 9:50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. Mountain Time (11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation.