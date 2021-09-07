checkAd

Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Americas 2021

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present virtually at the Gold Forum Americas 2021.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat on Monday, September 13, from 9:50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. Mountain Time (11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

