Northern Trust Strengthens Washington, D.C. Wealth Management Team

Northern Trust has appointed Rick Fernandez as president of the Washington, D.C. market and a member of the Mid-Atlantic Region Leadership Team. Fernandez will oversee the wealth management business in the Washington region including Virginia and Maryland, and will be responsible for leading the Washington, D.C. team in the delivery of holistic advice, superior client service and the pursuit of building on the accelerated growth of the wealth management business in the region.

Rick Fernandez, president of the Washington, D.C. market, Northern Trust (Photo: Business Wire)

“Rick brings extensive wealth management experience, a depth of business acumen, proven leadership skills and a unique perspective as a veteran trust, estate and wealth planning advisor. His perspective will be invaluable in developing and implementing practical, goals-based solutions for our most complex clients,” said Brett Rees, President of the Mid-Atlantic Region. “Rick’s knowledge and expertise complement our existing advisors dedicated to serving the financial needs of corporate executives, entrepreneurs, family businesses, and multi-generational families.”

Fernandez has been with Northern Trust for 19 years, most recently serving as Senior Managing Director of a Wealth Advisory Team in Miami, FL.

Fernandez joined Northern Trust after completing an MBA at the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida International University and holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor, CPWA, designation.

As a president of the Washington, D.C. market, Fernandez leads a team responsible for leveraging Northern Trust’s investment, fiduciary and banking capabilities to address clients’ wealth management needs including wealth preservation techniques, wealth-creation strategies and multi-generational planning. Fernandez has extensive experience working with high net worth families and owners of closely-held businesses to provide investment management and credit structuring solutions.

Northern Trust’s Washington, D.C. office is located at 800 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 200.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $371.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

