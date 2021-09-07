Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has won a total of seven Stevie Awards between the 2021 Stevie American Business Awards (ABA) and 2021 Stevie International Business Awards (IBA).

Rimini Street Honored With Seven Stevie Awards for Technical Innovation, Excellence in Customer Service, Global Growth and Corporate Responsibility (Graphic: Business Wire)

AI Innovation Leveraged to Deliver the Most Responsive Customer Service

Rimini Street was awarded the Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Science or Technology for its proprietary, patent-pending AI Support Platform that provides proactive intelligence to accelerate better client service and decreases the time to resolve client cases by an average of 23%. The AI Support Platform was developed by the Company’s in-house Innovation Team that has deployed several other ground-breaking, proprietary support tools and technologies used to assure the most responsive delivery model in the enterprise software support market. The Company’s average global client satisfaction score is currently 4.9 out of 5.0, where 5.0 is “Excellent.”

Improved Service Guarantees, New Services Drive Customer Satisfaction and Growth

Rimini Street also won two Stevie Awards for Company of the Year - Computer Services in the 2021 ABA and IBA awards for expanding its products and services portfolio, new executive appointments, revenue growth and its continuous innovation in client service delivery. Over the past year, the Company launched the global availability of Support for SAP S/4HANA, enhanced its service response guarantee for clients by shortening response times for critical Priority 1 cases from 15 minutes to 10 minutes and crossed the $5 billion mark for total maintenance cost savings delivered to its clients since the Company’s inception.

Helping Clients Manage COVID-19 Specific Challenges

Rimini Street’s Global Product Delivery (GPD) team also won a Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year in the 2021 ABA. The GPD team is made up of hundreds of professionals around the world responsible for building tax, legal and regulatory (TLR) updates to support the TLR requirements for Rimini Street global clients operating in 126 countries. It is one of the only organizations in the world that researches, analyzes, scopes, develops, tests and delivers TLR updates to those running Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and SAP enterprise software across dozens of releases and relied upon to process billions of dollars in transactions annually.